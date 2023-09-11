Watch CBS News
Rhode Island Hospital nurse in critical condition after being attacked by patient
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A Rhode Island nurse is fighting for his life after being attacked by a patient over the weekend.

It happened Saturday morning at Rhode Island Hospital.

Police said the nurse was violently assaulted while working in the hospital's psychiatric department.

The patient is now in custody while the nurse is in critical condition.

The hospital is offering support to any employees who witnessed the attack.

First published on September 11, 2023 / 7:07 AM

