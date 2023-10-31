Watch CBS News
Rhode Island father charged with accidentally shooting 4-year-old son in the head

CRANSTON, Rhode Island - A Rhode Island 4-year-old is in critical condition after, police say, his father accidentally shot him in the head.

Cranston Police said when they arrived at the family's Queen Street home, they found the child's father, Michael Jones, 33, holding his son in his arms. Police said Jones allegedly was in his bedroom with a 9-millimeter gun when he accidentally discharged it. The bullet went through the wall of the bedroom and hit the boy in an adjacent room.

Jones is on probation after a felony assault conviction and is prohibited from owning a gun. He will face multiple charges, including felony assault, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and firing in a compact area.

Paramedics took the child to Hasbro Children's Hospital to undergo surgery.

"This case is particularly difficult for all involved given the age of the victim and highlights the need to keep firearms out of the hands of prohibited individuals. A tragedy like this hits home with our first responders, many of whom have children of their own. Our thoughts are with the young boy and his family as he fights for survival," Cranston Police Chief Colonel Michael Winquist said.

