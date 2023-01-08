Rhamondre Stevenson becomes Patriots' first 1,000-yard rusher since 2016

BOSTON -- Rhamondre Stevenson wasn't aware how close he was to a 1,000 rushing yard season until offensive lineman Mike Onwenu told him he was only 14 yards short of the milestone earlier this week. It didn't take the running back long to reach that number Sunday afternoon in Buffalo.

Stevenson wasn't used much to start the game, with Damien Harris getting the start out of the New England backfield. But he crossed the 1,000-yard mark for the season with an 18-yard rush early in the second quarter, moving the chains on a second-and-6 for the Patriots.

He is the first Patriots running back to reach 1,000 rushing yards in a season since LeGarrette Blount went over the mark in 2016. Stevenson is the sixth running back to rush for 1,000 yards in a season under Bill Belichick.

On the very next play, he caught an eight-yard pass by Jones. In addition to all those yards on the ground, Stevenson entered Sunday's game tied with Jakobi Meyers with a team-high 64 receptions on the season.

Those were all part of a 74-yard touchdown drive by the Patriots, with Stevenson accounting for 35 yards on the ground and in the air. The touchdown -- a two-yard touchdown pass by Jones to DeVante Pakrer -- tied the game against the Bills at 14-14 in the second quarter.