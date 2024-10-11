Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson ruled out for Week 6 vs. Texans

What can we expect from Patriots Drake Maye in first career NFL start?

FOXBORO -- When Drake Maye makes his first career start as an NFL quarterback, he won't have the Patriots' top running back in the backfield. Rhamondre Stevenson has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Houston Texans.

Stevenson missed all three practices this week with an ankle injury that he suffered in last week's loss to the Miami Dolphins. While Stevenson was benched to start that game after fumbling in each of the first four weeks of the season, he racked up 89 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. For the season, Stevenson has rushed for 356 yards, averaging 4.6 yards per carry.

With Stevenson out, the Patriots will rely on Antonio Gibson to carry the load out of the backfield. He's done well behind Stevenson this season, rushing for 207 yards on 35 carries and averaging 5.9 yards per attempt. He's broken off some big runs too, including a 45-yarder in Week 2 against the Seahawks. Gibson has also caught eight passes for 86 yards.

JaMycal Hasty could also see some extended run out of the backfield. He's run for 22 yards on his five carries so far this season. Head coach Jerod Mayo also hinted that practice squaders Kevin Harris or Terrell Jennings could be elevated to the roster for Sunday's game.

New England safety Kyle Dugger is one of 11 Patriots players listed as questionable on Friday's injury report. He was limited at practice for a second straight day after missing Wednesday's session with an ankle injury that he suffered two weeks ago. That injury kept Dugger out of last week's loss to Miami.

Here's the full list of players that New England listed as questionable for Sunday's tilt, with their participation at Friday's practice in parenthesis:

CB Isaiah Bolden, Hamstring (limited)

WR Kendrick Bourne, Knee (limited)

LS Joe Cardona, Calf (limited)

S Kyle Dugger, Ankle (limited)

LB Anfernee Jennings, Shoulder (full)

CB Marcus Jones, Groin (limited)

C Nick Leverett, Ankle (limited)

WR K.J. Osborn, Shoulder (limited)

G Layden Robinson, Ankle / Wrist (limited)

LB Sione Takitaki, Knee (limited)

CB Marco Wilson, Groin (limited)

Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux (elbow), cornerback Jonathan Jones (shoulder), and tackle Vederian Lowe (knee) were all removed from the injury report after being full participants in Friday's practice.

The Texans listed just three players as questionable for Sunday's tilt: defensive end Derek Barnett (shoulder), running back Joe Mixon (ankle), and defensive tackle Kurt Hinish (calf). Mixon was limited at practice on Friday, while Barnett and Hinish were both full participants.

