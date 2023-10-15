Rhamondre Stevenson questionable to return vs. Raiders after leaving game with head, ankle injuries

BOSTON -- The Patriots can't seem to get anything to go their way this season. Just when Rhamondre Stevenson rips off his longest run of the year, the running back gets hurt at the end of the play.

Stevenson started the second half of Sunday's Patriots-Raiders game in Las Vegas by breaking off a 15-yard run up the middle, which was his longest carry of the season. But he hit his head hard on the turf after being brought down by Maxx Crosby, and slowly made his way to the blue medical tent on the sideline.

The Patriots announced a short time later that Stevenson was questionable to return with head and ankle injuries.

Stevenson had just 30 yards on his six carries when he left the field. Entering Sunday's game, he had just 188 rushing yards for the season, and was averaging just 2.8 yards per attempt.

Ezekiel Elliott took over as New England's lead back after Stevenson's departure, and ended up scoring a touchdown on a direct snap from two yards out. The touchdown made it a 13-10 Raiders lead at the time.

With one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL, the Patriots were averaging just 83.8 rushing yards per game through the first five weeks of the season. Now it looks like they'll have to finish their game against the Raiders without their top rusher and playmaker on offense.