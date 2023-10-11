Revolution sign Henry Kessler to two-year contract extension

FOXBORO -- Henry Kessler isn't going anywhere. The Revolution have signed the defender to a two-year contract extension that will keep Kessler in New England through 2025.

The contract also includes a club option for the 2026 season.

Kessler, 25, just returned to action in Saturday night's 3-2 loss to Orlando after missing over five months with a hamstring injury. He's been a steadying -- and fierce -- force on the New England defense since the club drafted him sixth overall in 2020.

"Henry has shown tremendous growth over his four seasons with the Revolution and has been one of our most reliable defenders throughout his professional career," New England Technical Director Curt Onalfo said in a release announcing the signing. "We look forward to Henry's contributions in a Revolution uniform for years to come. More immediately, his return to the team will be a tremendous asset as we close out the regular season and prepare for the playoffs."

Kessler has made 80 regular season appearances in his four seasons with the Revs, plus another five starts in the playoffs. He also has a pair of caps by the U.S. Men's National Team, helping the Stars and Stripes win a title in the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup.

The Revs currently sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with 52 points after 32 matches. They're back in action Saturday night when they visit Nashville.