Revolution players wear t-shirts showing animals up for adoption at ARL Boston

FOXBORO — Players from the New England Revolution are helping to try and get some furry friends adopted at the Animal Rescue League of Boston.

When arriving at Gillette Stadium ahead of tonight's match against FC Cincinnati, players wore shirts with pictures of animals up for adoption at the shelter.

The team also collected donations of unopened pet food for the shelter.

All donations will be dropped off at the ARL's Dedham branch on Tuesday.

The shirts will be signed and donated to the ARL as well for the organization to auction them off as well.