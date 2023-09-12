Revolution players reportedly refused to take part in training Tuesday amid Bruce Arena controversy

Richie Williams on Revolution team meeting on Tuesday, his future with the club

Richie Williams on Revolution team meeting on Tuesday, his future with the club

FOXBORO -- It sounds like things are going from bad to worse for the New England Revolution. Following Bruce Arena's resignation over the weekend, Revs players reportedly refused to train on Tuesday and many do not trust interim head coach Richie Williams, according to a report by the Athletic.

Arena, who was put on administrative leave back on Aug. 1 while Major League Soccer investigated allegations that he made "inappropriate and insensitive" remarks, resigned as the club's head coach and sporting director on Saturday night. Revolution players and coaches got the news following their 1-1 draw against Minnesota.

There was a mandatory meeting held Tuesday where players and staff members met with team president Brian Bilello to address the ongoing controversy and ask questions, according to The Athletic. That meeting lasted for roughly an hour, but players were not satisfied with the information they were given.

Players then requested to meet with the entire coaching staff, and that meeting lasted for nearly two hours. When Williams was asked about his involvement in the Arena matter (The Athletic reported that complaints against Arena filed by Williams were part of MLS' investigation), he told players that he was unable to comment.

"Not many guys trust Richie leading the team right now," one Revs player told The Athletic on Tuesday.

That also extends to the coaching staff.

"It was not the first time those within the Revolution team have refused to train during this period of internal strife at the club. Sources within the club also said that assistant coaches Shalrie Joseph and Dave van den Bergh have walked out of training on multiple occasions since Williams took over as interim head coach," The Athletic reported, adding that Williams and Joseph had to be "physically separated on one occasion last season."

Interim sporting director Curt Onalfo also met with Revs players on Tuesday "to further discuss concerns surrounding Williams' continuing leadership of the club." While sources told The Athletic that Onalfo backed Williams, New England could also reportedly make a coaching change as early as this week.

Williams addressed the media Tuesday afternoon and said that the club collectively agreed not to have training because of the length of the meetings and what was discussed. The club is expected to return to the training pitch on Wednesday.

"We had these meetings because we've had a lot going on, as you guys can imagine, over the last six weeks and, obviously, with the announcement on Saturday. So, it was basically the first time we've been back together since the game on Saturday night," Williams said Tuesday. "So again, we felt it was best to collectively come together and meet as coaches and players and management, and discuss things that needed to be discussed, and then we move forward."

As for his future with the club, Williams would not say anything about the plans beyond this season.

"My desire is to continue to be a coach moving forward," said Williams. "I'm contracted currently with the New England Revolution. They've asked me to be the interim head coach from now until the end of the season, and that's where my focus is right now."