Revolution fall at NYCFC 4-2 as undefeated run ends at 10 games

BRONX, N.Y. – The New England Revolution (6-5-8; 25 pts.) saw their undefeated streak end at 10 games with a 4-2 loss at New York City FC (9-4-5, 32 pts.) on Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium. Revolution forward Gustavo Bou scored twice to give him six goals in the last seven games, while goalkeeper Djordje Petrović logged seven saves. However, the Revolution could not overcome a tumultuous first half that featured three first-half penalty kicks awarded to the hosts and a red card ejection of Andrew Farrell.

The Revolution fell behind early as New York City's Talles Magno was fouled by Farrell to draw a penalty, which he converted in the 10th minute. New England quickly pulled level courtesy of Bou's fifth goal of the season in the 18th minute. Carles Gil launched the attack by playing Sebastian Lletget in behind the NYCFC defense. Lletget raced to the endline and sent a cutback pass to Bou, who one-timed a shot past Sean Johnson with his right foot.

New York City was awarded another penalty kick in the 32nd minute, but Petrović kept the score level as the newcomer guessed correctly against Valentin Castellanos. The 22-year-old dove to his right for the stop, one of his MLS-career-high seven saves on the day. In the 41st minute, Farrell was ejected after another foul in the box. This time, Castellanos made no mistake from the spot and put NYCFC ahead 2-1 before halftime. After the intermission, New York City widened the gap to two goals with a tally from Gabriel Pereira in the 49th minute.

The Revolution created several late chances to cut into the deficit, including a shot from Lletget that struck the woodwork in the 60th minute. Bou pulled one back for the visitors with his second goal of the match in the 77th minute. Carles Gil was awarded with his ninth assist on the play – one behind the MLS lead. DeJuan Jones, who provided the primary helper, and Lletget are now tied for second on the Revolution with five assists each.

New England's comeback effort ultimately fell short as Castellanos scored his second goal of the match, and NYCFC's fourth, in the 82nd minute to put the game out of reach. The loss is New England's first in MLS action since April 23, snapping their MLS-best streak, and the team's first defeat on the road in the last five away games.

The Revolution continue the three-game road swing next Saturday, July 16 against the Philadelphia Union. The match at Subaru Park kicks off a 7:30 p.m. ET on WSBK-TV38, myRITV (Rhode Island), and CoziTV (Western Mass.), as well as on the radio via 98.5 The Sports Hub and 1260 AM Nossa Radio in Portuguese.