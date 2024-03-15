Revolution set to face Mexican powerhouse Club América in Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals

FOXBORO -- The Revolution are winless in MLS action this season, but continue to find success in the Concacaf Champions Cup. New England advanced to the tournament's quarterfinals on Thursday night, and will next square off with one of the best clubs in Mexico.

If the Revs want to keep advancing, they'll have to best Club América -- the current defending champions of Liga MX -- to do so.

The home-and-away aggregate series between the Revs and Club América will begin with the first leg at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, April 2, with the match set to kick off at 9 p.m. The second leg will bring New England to Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Tuesday, April 9, with a start time of 10:30 p.m.

That schedule should be flipped, with the Revs hosting the second leg instead of the first, which would have given New England a nice edge in the series. But with SuperCross set to take over Gillette Stadium on April 13, the Revolution requested a switch, and Concacaf and Club América accepted. (Revs supporters are pretty peeved at the organization for putting the club in a more difficult spot.)

This will be the first time that the Revs will face Club América, which already owns seven Concacaf Champions Cups. But the Mexican powerhouse hasn't won it all since 2016, so they'll be eager to bring home that glory this year.

New England is in the quarterfinals after beating Club Atletico Independiente of Panama with an aggregate score of 4-0 in Round One, followed by a 5-1 aggregate victory over Costa Rican club LD Alajuelense.

Those nine goals have been scored by six different Revolution players (Giacomo Vrioni, Tomás Chancalay, Nacho Gil, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Esmir Bajraktarevic, and Nick Lima), while goalkeeper Henrich Ravas has three clean sweeps in the four Concacaf matches.

If the Revolution advance, it will be the first time the club has made it to the tournament's semifinals, which is set to take place between April 23-25 (First Legs) and April 30-May 2 (Second Legs). The Concacaf Champions Cup Final is scheduled for Sunday, June 2.