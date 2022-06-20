Revs (4-0-4 since late April) keep climbing in East with 2-1 win over Minnesota

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Revolution (6-5-5, 23 pts.) defeated Minnesota United FC (5-7-3, 18 pts.), 2-1, on Sunday night at Gillette Stadium as the club commemorated the Juneteenth holiday. Djordje Petrović made five saves on six shots as Dylan Borrero and Gustavo Bou each scored in the second half to lead New England to its sixth victory of the season.

With the win, New England extended its unbeaten streak to eight games (4-0-4), tying the fifth-longest stretch without a loss in club annals. Minnesota took the lead in the 37th minute after Emanuel Reynoso scored on a penalty kick. The Revolution were energized to start the second half and tied the game in the 53rd minute with Dylan Borrero's first Revolution goal. The Colombian midfielder collected a pass from Carles Gil and scored with a right-footed shot from the outside of the box.

In the 69th minute, Gustavo Bou broke the deadlock with a free kick goal, the game winner, into the top right corner. This marks the fourth consecutive match in which Bou has appeared on the scoresheet, with three goals and one assist in his last four starts. Bou and Borrero shared the team lead with three shots apiece.

Goalkeeper Matt Turner spent the match as an unused substitute on New England's bench in what marked the final match of his Revolution tenure. Turner is now set to travel to London to complete his transfer to English Premier League club Arsenal F.C.

New England returns to action on Sunday, June 26 when the team heads north of the border to face Vancouver Whitecaps FC at BC Place. The match kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET on WSBK-TV38, MyRITV, 98.5 The Sports Hub, and 1260 AM Nossa Radio.