Revolution stretch home unbeaten streak to 14 games with 1-0 win over New York Red Bulls

FOXBORO -- The Revolution remain undefeated at Gillette Stadium this season, stretching the club's unbeaten run on their home turf to 14 games with a 1-0 win over the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday night.

New England is now 11-0-3 at Gillette dating back to last October. The club has won six straight home matches in MLS play this season.

Giacomo Vrioni scored the only goal the Revs needed Wednesday night, tucking a left-foot shot inside the far post at the half-hour mark. Vrioni took a pass from Mark-Anthony Kaye up the left flank and outran his defender for his sixth goal in MLS action and his team-high night tally of the season. It was Vrioni's fourth game-winning score this year.

The assist was Kaye's first as a member of the Revs. He also had a team-high 10 recoveries in his sixth consecutive start since joining the team.

Earl Edwards Jr. logged his second straight start in net for New England, and made a pair of saves for the club's eighth clean sheet of the season. It was the second career shutout for Edwards Jr.

With the win, New England climbs back into second place in the Eastern Conference with 46 points. The Revs sit two points ahead of Orlando, while Cincinnati owns an 11-point edge over New England.

The Revolution will look to stretch their home unbeaten streak to 15 games on Saturday night when the club hosts Austin FC.