Revolution acquire Mark-Anthony Kaye in trade with Toronto FC

FOXBORO -- The Revolution swung a trade Thursday, acquiring midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Toronto FC. In exchange, New England sent midfielder Latif Blessing and a 2023 international roster slot north of the border.

Kaye, a former MLS All-Star and regular on the Canada Men's National Team, is in his sixth season in MLS. In addition to Toronto FC, the 28-year-old has also spent time with LAFC (2018-2021) and Colorado (2021-2022).

The midfielder has started 128 of the 138 matches that he's appeared in during regular season action, tallying 15 goals and 28 assists. He has also appeared in three MLS Cup playoff games during his career, making two starts.

"Mark-Anthony Kaye is a good addition to our roster and we welcome him to the New England Revolution," New England Revolution Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena said of the pickup. "His experiences at the MLS and international levels offer our team a player of quality who will complement our midfield."

Kaye has played in the Concacaf Champions Cup seven times, including five times in the 2020 campaign with LAFC. The Canadian international has been capped 40 times by his national team, with 27 starts, since his senior debut in 2017. He was a finalist for the 2019 Canada Soccer Male Player of the Year award.

Blessing was acquire by New England in January via a trade with Los Angeles FC. He recorded one assist in his 15 appearances for the Revs in 2023.