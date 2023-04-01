Watch CBS News
Local band caught in Illinois tornado takes to Instagram to reassure fans

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - A local Boston band playing at the Apollo Theatre on Friday night has said that they are OK after tornadoes and storms sweeping the area caused the theater's roof to collapse.

The theater in Belvidere, Illinois, about 70 miles north of Chicago was holding a heavy metal concert Friday night. Boston band Revocation was playing.

According to CBS News, heavy storms swept through the area at about 7:48 p.m., killing one person and injuring 28. It appears the damage was caused by a tornado.

Revocation took to its Instagram page to assure fans that band members and the crew were all OK. The group, which formed in 2006, includes David Davidson, Brett Bamberger and Ash Pearson.

WBZ-News Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on April 1, 2023 / 10:22 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

