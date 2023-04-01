Local band caught in Illinois tornado takes to Instagram to reassure fans

BOSTON - A local Boston band playing at the Apollo Theatre on Friday night has said that they are OK after tornadoes and storms sweeping the area caused the theater's roof to collapse.

The theater in Belvidere, Illinois, about 70 miles north of Chicago was holding a heavy metal concert Friday night. Boston band Revocation was playing.

According to CBS News, heavy storms swept through the area at about 7:48 p.m., killing one person and injuring 28. It appears the damage was caused by a tornado.

Revocation took to its Instagram page to assure fans that band members and the crew were all OK. The group, which formed in 2006, includes David Davidson, Brett Bamberger and Ash Pearson.