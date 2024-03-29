Video shows gunman rob Massachusetts store before escaping with cash and ice cream

Footage shows armed robber hold gun to the head of store clerk before fleeing with money and ice cream

Footage shows armed robber hold gun to the head of store clerk before fleeing with money and ice cream

Footage shows armed robber hold gun to the head of store clerk before fleeing with money and ice cream

REVERE - Surveillance video obtained by WBZ-TV shows the terrifying moment an armed robber walked into a store in Revere and robbed a cashier at gunpoint Friday morning.

It happened around 7:20 a.m. at the Wonderland Convenience Store on North Shore Boulevard, shortly after it opened.

The video shows the thief walk into the shop, go behind the counter and put a gun to an employee's head before clearing out the cash register.

Surveillance video from the store shows the suspect leaning over the counter and talking to the clerk before he robbed the shop. CBS Boston

The owner told WBZ the suspect also stole the clerk's cash and cell phone before grabbing an ice cream sandwich on the way out. The entire incident lasted around 5 minutes.

There have been no arrests yet. Police later found the clerk's phone.

Anyone who has information is urged to call Revere Police at 781-282-1212.