Surveillance video: Scooter riders attack gas station worker, take cash out of his pocket

REVERE - Revere police say about 9 p.m.. Friday, a group of kids on scooters and mopeds pumped gas at the Gulf Station on Broadway in Revere and then turned on the station clerk, assaulting him.

Cameras captured a group of people on motorized scooters who stopped for gas at the Gulf station on Broadway. Some went into the store and assaulted the worker, police say. Revere Police Department

Cameras captured some of them going into the office, attacking the worker and reaching into his pocket to steal some cash.

Employees at the gas station said this isn't the first time it's been robbed or that this particular night shift worker has been attacked.

"I saw the video on the news, and I actually felt really bad that those type of things are happening here in Revere," said customer Archie Chinchilla.

The employee, Ibrahim is a staple in the community - working the night shift to pump gas for customers. By Tuesday, he was back at work.

"He's really genuine, and we all love him, and I hope... I just hope they catch them because my heart broke this morning," said one customer who stopped in for gas.

Anyone with information is asked to test the Revere Police Department's anonymous tip line by texting "REVEREPD" to 847411.