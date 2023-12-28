Store owner and friend save employee from knife-wielding suspect in Revere

REVERE - A man who allegedly tried to rob a furniture store in Revere was arrested Thursday night after police said the store's owner and his friend subdued him, saving an employee.

Police said the suspect burst into B.D.'s Furniture Outlet armed with a knife and jumped over the counter towards a female employee.

"The girl, she was by herself," said store owner Thaiar Tuffaha. "And with a knife, he threatens her, she's scared away, tried to open the cash register."

Tuffaha said he saw all of this unfold on surveillance video in the back of the store. While the suspect allegedly tried to grab the money from the cash register, Tuffaha and his friend took action and tackled the suspect, holding him down until police arrived.

"It's the first time happening here, of course it's nerve-wracking," said Tuffaha.

Tuffaha's friend got slashed in the hand by the suspect and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

"Thanks god, thanks god. He got hurt, that's not the way it should be," said Tuffaha. "Hopefully my friend is OK."

The suspect was also taken to the hospital.