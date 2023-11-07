Investigators looking for leads in Revere building fire they say was deliberately set

Revere investigators asking for public's help in Park Street arson

Revere investigators asking for public's help in Park Street arson

Revere investigators asking for public's help in Park Street arson

REVERE - Fire investigators in Revere are searching for an arsonist.

Crews say someone intentionally set a building on fire on Park Street Sunday night. The fire went to two alarms.

Investigators are looking for tips after, they say, someone intentionally set a building on fire on Park Street Sunday night. Revere Fire Department

Firefighters had to rescue two people trapped inside. Paramedics took both victims to the hospital. The fire also forced dozens to find a new place to stay.

Investigators are now posting flyers near the scene with the Arson Watch Reward Program hotline number. The program offers rewards of up to $5,000.

"Two occupants of this building had to be rescued by firefighters," said Revere Fire Chief Christopher Bright. "This incident could have caused a devastating tragedy. We're asking anyone with information on the fire to share it with investigators using the Arson Watch Reward Program at 1-800-682-9229. You can remain anonymous if you wish."