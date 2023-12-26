Returning a Christmas gift? Here's what you need to know first

By PENNY KMITT, WBZ-TV

BRAINTREE - Let's admit it, not every holiday gift is a home run, which is why December 26 is the start of the return season.

Whether you're headed to the store or plan to mail your items, some retailers have made some major changes.

How much time do you have to return gifts?

Nearly half of all customers will return at least one gift this post-holiday season, but you'll want to do it sooner rather than later, as the window to make returns is getting shorter and shorter.

"It's always good to try and get in a little bit early because some stores limit the times you can make returns," said Allen Smith, the general manager of the South Shore Plaza in Braintree.

According to a survey by goTRG, 42% of retailers have shortened their return windows this year.

Stores like Apple and Best Buy give customers just about two weeks to make returns. That's one reason why Smith says you may experience some back up at the mall this week.

"It's very busy after the holidays, probably just as busy as it was this past weekend," he told WBZ-TV Tuesday.

On top of the shorter return window, logistics company Narvar says about 40% of companies have also added return fees. The company says this is done to cut back on expenses, estimating that a $100 item costs a retailer $32 to take back and resell.

So what can you do to avoid losing out on money?

Return your item to the physical store instead of shipping it.

Make sure it's in its original packaging with tags attached.

Send back any Amazon gifts through Whole Foods or Khols because UPS drop off sites now include a fee.

If you want to avoid the headaches, be patient, there are still going to be lines even after the holiday season