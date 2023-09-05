Watch CBS News
Retired Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer lends a hand during arrest in Peabody

PEABODY - Peabody police are praising a retired Lynn fire chief for his help during an August arrest.

Posted by Peabody Police Department on Tuesday, September 5, 2023

According to Peabody Police, retired Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer became involved when he noticed a police foot chase driving down County Street. Archer blocked the suspect's path with his car, so the Peabody police officer could arrest the subject. Then, discovering the officer had been hurt during the chase, Archer treated him.

The Peabody Police Department thanked Archer on its Facebook page, saying, "Different family, same brotherhood."

