Retired Auburn teacher Stephen Jaszek to serve up to 20 years after being convicted of child rape

Retired Auburn teacher to serve up to 20 years after being convicted of child rape

AUBURN -- A former Auburn Elementary School teacher will serve up to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of raping a student.

The attacks happened between 2009 and 2010 while the victim was a student.

Stephen Jaszek, who had retired from his job in 2014, was sentenced on Friday. He will be required to register as a sex offender.

Jaszek was found guilty during a three-day- trial last week.