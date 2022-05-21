Retired Auburn teacher Stephen Jaszek to serve up to 20 years after being convicted of child rape
AUBURN -- A former Auburn Elementary School teacher will serve up to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of raping a student.
The attacks happened between 2009 and 2010 while the victim was a student.
Stephen Jaszek, who had retired from his job in 2014, was sentenced on Friday. He will be required to register as a sex offender.
Jaszek was found guilty during a three-day- trial last week.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.