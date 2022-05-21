Watch CBS News
Retired Auburn teacher Stephen Jaszek to serve up to 20 years after being convicted of child rape

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

AUBURN -- A former Auburn Elementary School teacher will serve up to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of raping a student. 

The attacks happened between 2009 and 2010 while the victim was a student.   

Stephen Jaszek, who had retired from his job in 2014, was sentenced on Friday. He will be required to register as a sex offender. 

Jaszek was found guilty during a three-day- trial last week. 

