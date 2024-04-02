Watch CBS News
Resource officer accidentally discharges gun in Cambridge Rindge and Latin School bathroom

By WBZ-News Staff

CAMBRIDGE - A Cambridge police youth resource officer accidentally discharged their firearm at Cambridge Rindge and Latin School Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened at about 1:45 p.m. while the officer was using a staff bathroom inside the school, Cambridge police and Cambridge Public Schools said in a statement.

The officer immediately notified the school and police department.

There were no injuries, and the school day was not disrupted.

Cambridge police are investigating the incident.  

First published on April 2, 2024 / 8:23 PM EDT

