Resource officer accidentally discharges gun in Cambridge Rindge and Latin School bathroom

CAMBRIDGE - A Cambridge police youth resource officer accidentally discharged their firearm at Cambridge Rindge and Latin School Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened at about 1:45 p.m. while the officer was using a staff bathroom inside the school, Cambridge police and Cambridge Public Schools said in a statement.

The officer immediately notified the school and police department.

There were no injuries, and the school day was not disrupted.

Cambridge police are investigating the incident.