Resource officer accidentally discharges gun in Cambridge Rindge and Latin School bathroom
CAMBRIDGE - A Cambridge police youth resource officer accidentally discharged their firearm at Cambridge Rindge and Latin School Tuesday afternoon.
The incident happened at about 1:45 p.m. while the officer was using a staff bathroom inside the school, Cambridge police and Cambridge Public Schools said in a statement.
The officer immediately notified the school and police department.
There were no injuries, and the school day was not disrupted.
Cambridge police are investigating the incident.