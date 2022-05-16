Researchers identify enzyme that could be connected to SIDS

BOSTON -- More than 3,000 babies die from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome or SIDS in the U.S. every year but researchers may be one step closer to preventing it. Dr. Mallika Marshall explains that it's still not clear what causes it and which babies are at risk though:

Experts have long suspected that the problem stems from a part of a baby's brain that controls breathing and waking. In a recent study, researchers in Australia looked at blood samples from 67 infants who died of SIDS and found lower levels of a particular enzyme that helps control functions like blood pressure and breathing.

However, more research is needed to determine whether testing for this enzyme in babies could help identify those at risk and prevent their deaths.