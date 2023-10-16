Watch CBS News
Health

Researchers discover genetic reason why some people live to 100

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

Researchers discover genetic reason why some people live to 100
Researchers discover genetic reason why some people live to 100 01:06

BOSTON - Centenarians are the fastest-growing age group in America, but why do some people reach this milestone and others fall short? 

Researchers in Sweden followed 12 blood biomarkers for 35 years in more than 1,200 adults who lived to see their 100th birthday. 

They found that the centenarians were more likely to have lower, but not extremely low-levels of glucose, creatinine (a measure of kidney function), and uric acid compared to people who didn't live as long.

They also found that the centenarians established this metabolic profile by age 65, in other words, 35 years before reaching 100.

The study suggests that genetic and/or lifestyle factors may play a role in their longevity.

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on October 16, 2023 / 5:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.