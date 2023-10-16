Researchers discover genetic reason why some people live to 100

BOSTON - Centenarians are the fastest-growing age group in America, but why do some people reach this milestone and others fall short?

Researchers in Sweden followed 12 blood biomarkers for 35 years in more than 1,200 adults who lived to see their 100th birthday.

They found that the centenarians were more likely to have lower, but not extremely low-levels of glucose, creatinine (a measure of kidney function), and uric acid compared to people who didn't live as long.

They also found that the centenarians established this metabolic profile by age 65, in other words, 35 years before reaching 100.

The study suggests that genetic and/or lifestyle factors may play a role in their longevity.