Watch CBS News
Local News

Research shows 5-minute walk is best way to soothe crying babies

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON – A new study sheds some light on what may be the best way to soothe a crying baby.

Many parents have experienced the emotional pain and stress of trying to get a crying baby to settle, but researchers in Japan found that certain actions can be more successful than others.

In their study, when mothers carried their crying babies while walking, within 30 seconds the babies' heart rates slowed and by five minutes, all babies had soothed. 

They found a similar calming response when the infants were placed in a rocking cot but not if mothers simply held their babies while sitting or if the babies were placed in a still crib.

They suggest parents of crying infants walk around with them for five minutes and then continue to hold them while sitting for another 5-8 minutes before putting them to bed.

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on September 14, 2022 / 4:23 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.