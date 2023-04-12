Watch CBS News
New research shows light pollution could extend mosquitos' biting season

By Mallika Marshall, MD

BOSTON - New research from shows we may have to worry about protecting ourselves from mosquito bites for a longer period of time.

Female mosquitoes lie dormant in the winter, hiding out in caves, culverts, sheds, and other protected locations. But Ohio State University researchers have discovered that urban light pollution, or artificial light at night, may disrupt this winter dormancy period, causing the insects to remain dormant longer but then more active well into the fall.

While this is bad for us because we have to continue to worry about mosquito-borne diseases like West Nile longer, it could also be bad for the mosquitoes who may not be able to fatten up and build reserves needed to survive during the winter.  

Mallika Marshall, MD
