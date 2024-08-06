"Republicans for Harris" launches in the swing state of New Hampshire

Harris is getting a boost from New Hampshire Republicans

CONCORD - New Hampshire is among the swing states where Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign has started an effort to reach out to Republicans who are disenchanted with former President Donald Trump, and some Republicans are saying Harris has their vote.

Why Republicans plan to vote for Kamala Harris

West Point graduate and former Green Beret Jim Steiner is co-chairperson of Republicans for Harris in New Hampshire. The Concord attorney says his policy views differ from the vice president, but his values do not align with Trump.

"I think this election, to a large degree, democracy is on the ballot, and Trump has said he'll be a dictator on day one, and I have no doubt about that," Steiner said.

Steiner said he thinks Harris will show more respect to allies of the United States.

"Trump insulted so many of our allies and insulted NATO and that bothered me, and that bothered me because it seemed like he was bringing down the stature of the presidency of the United States," Steiner said. "I applaud her focus on democracy, on positive leadership, on showing respect to our allies."

Harris hopes to reach across the aisle

Democrats in New Hampshire have tried to reach voters across the aisle in the past. Neil Levesque, the executive director of the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at St. Anselm's College, said the Harris campaign effort could reach the 10% to 15% of Republicans who voted for former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley in the Republican primaries.

"Here in New Hampshire, a couple hundred or thousand votes can make a big difference," Levesque said.

Former Massachusetts governor Bill Weld is also part of the Harris campaign effort.