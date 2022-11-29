Report: Red Sox really wanted Jose Abreu in free agency
BOSTON -- Jose Abreu is a member of the Houston Astros. Apparently, the Boston Red Sox did not want that to be the case.
MLB reporter Jon Heyman tweeted on Tuesday that Abreu was "Boston's No. 1 outside target" in free agency, with the Red Sox meeting with Abreu "as soon as free agency opened."
Despite that reported interest, the Red Sox did not sign Abreu, who's primarily been a first baseman but has also been a designated hitter throughout his career. The soon-to-be-36-year-old instead signed a three-year, $58.5 million contract with the Astros, who also happen to be the reigning World Series champs.
An MVP in 2020 and an All-Star in 2014, 2018 and 2019, Abreu has an .827 OPS over the past two seasons.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.