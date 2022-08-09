Report: Red Sox players, coaches, front-office members confused by team's direction

BOSTON -- If you find yourself confused about the direction of the Boston Red Sox, you're not alone. Turns out, actual members of the Red Sox are in the same boat.

That's according to The Boston Globe's Alex Speier, who reported that "confusion" is the most commonly used word from people within the organization when it comes to the team's approach at last week's trade deadline.

"Multiple members of the organization — from players and uniformed personnel to front-office members — used a common word in assessing the team's unwillingness to define itself as either a buyer or seller while orbiting the .500 mark at the Aug. 2 trade deadline: Confusion," Speier wrote.

Speier added: "Questions have lingered. Not just about the team's direction for the rest of 2022, but beyond."

Speier described a sense of "bewilderment" among member of the organization which "suggests a potential issue."

Chaim Bloom, of course, traded away catcher Christian Vazquez -- in many ways the heart and soul of the team -- in exchange for a couple of prospects from Houston. The next day, the team dipped a toe into the buying waters, adding Eric Hosmer and Tommy Pham while paying very little for both. They also added catcher Reese McGuire to help offset the loss of Vazquez. The Red Sox have gone 2-4 since the trade deadline passed, losing three out of four to the 44-65 Kansas City Royals.

The Red Sox now sit at 54-56 on the year, 4.5 games out of the final AL wild card spot with three teams in front of them.