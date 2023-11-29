Report: Patriots sign WR Mathew Sexton to practice squad

Bill Belichick won't name Patriots' starting quarterback for Week 13 vs. Chargers

Bill Belichick won't name Patriots' starting quarterback for Week 13 vs. Chargers

Bill Belichick won't name Patriots' starting quarterback for Week 13 vs. Chargers

BOSTON -- At 2-9, the Patriots continue to tinker with their roster, signing wide receiver Mathew Sexton to the practice squad.

The Boston Herald's Doug Kyed reported the move on Wednesday.

The #Patriots are signing WR Mathew Sexton to their practice squad, per sources. The Eastern Michigan product was most recently with the Falcons' practice squad and has some return experience. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) November 29, 2023

The 26-year-old Sexton has yet to play in an NFL game, spending time with the Falcons, Chiefs and Steelers. This year in the preseason, he caught five passes for 60 yards. He played in the XFL this year for the Vegas Vipers, catching 23 passes for 364 yards in eight games.

He played four seasons at Eastern Michigan, where he caught 100 passes for 1,335 yards and nine touchdowns in 40 games.

The 5-foot-10, 176-pound Sexton joins T.J. Luther as the receivers on the practice squad.