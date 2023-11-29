Watch CBS News
Sports

Report: Patriots sign WR Mathew Sexton to practice squad

By Michael Hurley, WBZ.com Sports

/ CBS Boston

Bill Belichick won't name Patriots' starting quarterback for Week 13 vs. Chargers
Bill Belichick won't name Patriots' starting quarterback for Week 13 vs. Chargers 00:46

BOSTON -- At 2-9, the Patriots continue to tinker with their roster, signing wide receiver Mathew Sexton to the practice squad.

The Boston Herald's Doug Kyed reported the move on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Sexton has yet to play in an NFL game, spending time with the Falcons, Chiefs and Steelers. This year in the preseason, he caught five passes for 60 yards. He played in the XFL this year for the Vegas Vipers, catching 23 passes for 364 yards in eight games.

He played four seasons at Eastern Michigan, where he caught 100 passes for 1,335 yards and nine touchdowns in 40 games.

The 5-foot-10, 176-pound Sexton joins T.J. Luther as the receivers on the practice squad.

Michael Hurley, WBZ.com Sports

Michael Hurley is a digital sports producer at wbz.com. He's worked at WBZ for more than 10 years. Previously, he covered Boston sports for NESN.com.

First published on November 29, 2023 / 1:12 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.