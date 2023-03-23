Report: Patriots sign punter Corliss Waitman

Devin McCourty humbled by retirement ceremony, excited for next chapter

BOSTON -- With Jake Bailey gone, the Patriots were in need of a punter.

The team filled that need on Thursday by signing Corliss Waitman, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Punter news!



The Patriots have signed Corliss Waitman, formerly of the Steelers and Broncos. He also had a stint on the Patriots' practice squad in 2021. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 23, 2023

Waitman, 27, is a native of Belgium, and he's played in 19 NFL games -- 17 last year with the Broncos and two in 2021 with Pittsburgh.

Waitman entered the league in 2020 with the Steelers, before spending time with the Raiders, Patriots and Steelers again in 2021.

He led the league with 96 punts last season, averaging 46.6 yards per punt with a net of 41.4 yards.

Bailey had handled punting -- and kickoff -- duties for New England since he was drafted in 2019, but poor performance led to his release from the team this offseason.