Report: Patriots sign punter Corliss Waitman

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- With Jake Bailey gone, the Patriots were in need of a punter.

The team filled that need on Thursday by signing Corliss Waitman, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Waitman, 27, is a native of Belgium, and he's played in 19 NFL games -- 17 last year with the Broncos and two in 2021 with Pittsburgh. 

Waitman entered the league in 2020 with the Steelers, before spending time with the Raiders, Patriots and Steelers again in 2021.

He led the league with 96 punts last season, averaging 46.6 yards per punt with a net of 41.4 yards.

Bailey had handled punting -- and kickoff -- duties for New England since he was drafted in 2019, but poor performance led to his release from the team this offseason.

First published on March 23, 2023 / 4:50 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

