Report: Patriots releasing cornerback Jalen Mills

BOSTON -- Jalen Mills' time with the Patriots is over after two years.

New England is releasing the veteran cornerback, according to Adam Schefter.

Patriots are releasing defensive back Jalen Mills, per source. The release saves about $5 million against the Patriots’ salary cap. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2023

As Schefter noted, the move will free up close to $5 million in cap space, with Mills carrying a dead money charge of $1.25 million against the cap this season, according to Over The Cap.

Mills originally signed a four-year deal with New England prior to the 2021 season. He played in 16 games in 2021, recording seven pass defenses and 47 total tackles, but he missed the team's playoff game in Buffalo due to COVID-19. In 2022, Mills was limited to just 10 games, recording two interceptions and 31 total tackles with five total pass defenses.

Mills was part of the Patriots' spending spree in free agency in 2021, and he's now the second member of that class -- along with tight end Jonnu Smith -- to be removed from the roster this week.

Mills is the second member of the Patriots' secondary to depart New England this offseason, joining safety Devin McCourty, who retired. Mills was considered a possible choice to replace McCourty at free safety, though this move obviously puts an end to that potential.

Mills' release will leave the Patriots with Jonathan Jones, Jack Jones, Marcus Jones and Myles Bryant atop the cornerback depth chart.