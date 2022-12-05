Report: Patriots-Raiders flexed out of prime time in Week 15

Sports Final: Is there any chance the Patriots can sneak into the playoffs?

Sports Final: Is there any chance the Patriots can sneak into the playoffs?

Sports Final: Is there any chance the Patriots can sneak into the playoffs?

BOSTON -- Patriots fans will be able to get to bed at their normal time in Week 15.

The game scheduled for prime time between the Patriots and Raiders in Las Vegas has been flexed to the afternoon, according to radio analyst Scott Zolak.

BREAKING: Our own @scottzolak reports that the Patriots Week 15 matchup against the Raiders in Las Vegas will be flexed out of SNF and be played at 4:25pm on 12/18 — Zolak & Bertrand (@ZoandBertrand) December 5, 2022

A follow-up tweeted clarified that it will be a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff.

The flexing of the game has been speculated about for some time, as both the Patriots (6-6) and Raiders (5-7) have been among the more disappointing teams in the NFL this season. What was supposed to be a high-profile matchup featuring Bill Belichick and Mac Jones against Josh McDaniels and Derek Carr has lost some of its national allure.

The flex means that the Patriots will not be playing four consecutive games in prime time. That streak will end in Week 14, with the Patriots playing in Arizona on Monday Night Football. The Patriots just played on the last two Thursday nights -- on the road in Minnesota on Thanksgiving, then at home against the Bills.