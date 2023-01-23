Report: Matt Patricia "might be on his way out" of New England

BOSTON -- Bill Belichick's experiment or using Matt Patricia as an offensive play-caller was an obvious whiff by the head coach. As such, it's led to the team searching for a real offensive coordinator this offseason.

But it also might lead to the end of Patricia's employment in New England.

That's according to NBC Sports Boston's Tom Curran, who reported over the weekend that Patricia's second tenure with the Patriots may be over after two years.

"I'm hearing he might be on his way out as well," Curran wrote.

Curran noted that Patricia was still getting paid by the Detroit Lions, who fired him in 2020. But with the Lions contract terms ending after the 2022 season, the Patriots would be on the hook to pay him a full salary if the team were to keep him on staff going forward.

"Interestingly, both [Bret] Bielema and [Mike] Lombardi moved on from the Patriots when contracts with their old employers ran out and the Patriots would have to start paying," Curran wrote. "We'll see if the same happens with Patricia, whose Lions deal has now expired."

Patricia spent 13 years on Belichick's staff from 2004-17, rising from a coaching assistant to the defensive coordinator, a role in which he served for two Super Bowl victories. He left New England to become the Lions' head coach in 2018, but he was fired after leading Detroit to a 13-29-1 record.

Patricia returned to the Patriots in 2021, serving as a senior football advisor. But after the departure of Josh McDaniels and three offensive assistants, Patricia moved into a coaching role as the offensive line coach and the unofficial offensive play-caller.