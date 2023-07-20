Report: Majority of older adults with cognitive impairment still drive

BOSTON - Studies have shown that dementia has a medium to large effect on a person's ability to drive safely but how often are people with symptoms of dementia getting behind the wheel of a car?

Neurologists at the University of Michigan studied more than 600 adults over 65 in Texas who demonstrated some degree of cognitive impairment. They found that more than 60 percent were still driving and about a third of all caregivers had concerns about their driving.

They said it may still be appropriate for some people with mild cognitive symptoms to drive but not for others and that patients and caregivers should discuss these issues with their healthcare providers and consider "on the road" driving evaluations to ensure safety.