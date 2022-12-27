Report: Mac Jones will be fined for low hit on Eli Apple

BOSTON -- On Sunday night, it was reported that the NFL would look into a low hit delivered by Mac Jones on Eli Apple during this weekend's game between the Bengals and Patriots. On Monday night, it was reported that a conclusion had been reached.

According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Jones will be fined $11,139 for the hit on Apple.

"It happened after a change of possession; by rule, all blocks below the waist are a violation at that point," Florio wrote. "The letter officially informing Jones of the fine will be delivered on Tuesday or Wednesday."

The play took place after a potential turnover by Jones. Though the play was ultimately ruled an incomplete pass, it appeared in the moment to have possibly been a fumble. A Bengals player scooped up the loose ball and took off running for the end zone, and Jones dropped to the ground in front of Apple to prevent the Bengals cornerback from potentially blocking Patriots receiver Tyquan Thornton, who was in pursuit of the ball carrier.

On Monday, Jones said on his weekly radio interview that he did not have an intent to injure Apple on the play.

Regardless, the NFL deemed the hit illegal, and Jones will be paying a price for delivering it.

It's actually the second time Jones has been fined this month, as he was fined $10,609 for flipping a football at a Bills defensive player following a sack in the fourth quarter of the Patriots' loss to the Bills.