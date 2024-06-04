Report: Kristaps Porzingis set to return to Celtics lineup for Game 1 of NBA Finals

BOSTON -- The Celtics will be whole again when the NBA Finals tip off Thursday night. Kristaps Porzingis is expected to return to the Boston lineup for Game 1 against the Dallas Mavericks, according to Sham Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Porzingis ramped up his rehab over the last week as he recovered from the right calf strain that he suffered in Game 4 of the first round against the Miami Heat. He's taken part in several scrimmages in practice and as long as there are no setbacks between now and Game 1, Porzingis is expected to suit up when the NBA Finals tip off in Boston, according to Charania.

The Celtics haven't missed Porzingis too much this postseason, going 9-1 in games that he was sidelined. But he was a key piece to Boston's success during the regular season -- averaging 20 points per game while shooting 52 percent from the floor and 38 percent from downtown -- and will add another layer to both the Celtics offense and defense against the Mavs.

Porzingis' return will help stretch the floor for the Boston offense -- and pull bigger Mavs defenders out of the paint -- and will provide some protection at the rim on defense. Having Porzingis back in the starting lineup will also allow veteran Al Horford to move back to the bench. Horford filled in admirably in Porzingis' absence, but was picked on defensively throughout Boston's previous three playoff series.

We'll see if Porzingis is on any sort of minutes restriction and how much rust the big man has to knock off after missing over a month with his calf strain. But he's set to return to the lineup at the most important point of the season, making the Celtics whole again as they look to bring a championship home to Boston.