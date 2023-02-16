Report: Ime Udoka "no longer employed" by Boston Celtics

BOSTON -- Last anyone heard, Ime Udoka was suspended by the Boston Celtics. Over the past several months, though, something has apparently changed.

Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix reported on Thursday that Udoka is "no longer employed in any capacity" by the Boston Celtics.

That news came on the same day that the Celtics announced the removal of the "interim" tag on head coach Joe Mazzulla.

Udoka led the Celtics to the NBA Finals last year, his first season as a head coach in the NBA. But in September, the team announced the Udoka had been suspended for the 2022-23 season for committing multiple violations of team policy. The Celtics kept the details of those violations private, but owner Wyc Grousbeck and president of basketball operations Brad Stevens made it clear that the team considered the offenses to be serious.

The Brooklyn Nets considered hiring Udoka midseason after firing Steve Nash, but the Nets ultimately went with Jacque Vaughn, who had been serving as the interim coach. That move came after "strong voices" had reportedly urged Nets owner Joe Tsai to "back off" in the pursuit of Udoka.

When Udoka's name was being mentioned with the Nets, a report stated that the Celtics weren't seeking any trade compensation. Udoka's current status with the Celtics helps explain why that was the case.