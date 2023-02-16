Watch CBS News
Sports

Report: Ime Udoka "no longer employed" by Boston Celtics

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Celtics remove interim tag from Joe Mazzulla, name him 19th head coach in franchise history
Celtics remove interim tag from Joe Mazzulla, name him 19th head coach in franchise history 00:25

BOSTON -- Last anyone heard, Ime Udoka was suspended by the Boston Celtics. Over the past several months, though, something has apparently changed.

Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix reported on Thursday that Udoka is "no longer employed in any capacity" by the Boston Celtics.

That news came on the same day that the Celtics announced the removal of the "interim" tag on head coach Joe Mazzulla.

Udoka led the Celtics to the NBA Finals last year, his first season as a head coach in the NBA. But in September, the team announced the Udoka had been suspended for the 2022-23 season for committing multiple violations of team policy. The Celtics kept the details of those violations private, but owner Wyc Grousbeck and president of basketball operations Brad Stevens made it clear that the team considered the offenses to be serious.

The Brooklyn Nets considered hiring Udoka midseason after firing Steve Nash, but the Nets ultimately went with Jacque Vaughn, who had been serving as the interim coach. That move came after "strong voices" had reportedly urged Nets owner Joe Tsai to "back off" in the pursuit of Udoka.

When Udoka's name was being mentioned with the Nets, a report stated that the Celtics weren't seeking any trade compensation. Udoka's current status with the Celtics helps explain why that was the case.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on February 16, 2023 / 1:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.