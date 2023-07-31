Report: Cole Strange's injury not considered serious

FOXBORO -- The pads came on in Foxboro on Monday for the first time of the summer, and it didn't take long for the Patriots to lose some bodies to injury.

Perhaps the biggest name among the injured on Monday was starting left guard Cole Strange, who departed with an apparent leg injury early in the session. Strange headed to the trainers' room, where he received attention for a rather long stretch of time. Eventually, he returned to the field with his helmet, but he was a spectator for the rest of the practice.

The good news for the Patriots, though, is that the injury is not considered serious, according to The Boston Globe's Christopher Price.

Cole Strange went down today with what appeared to be a leg issue, but a league source says it's "not serious." — Christopher Price (@cpriceglobe) July 31, 2023

Strange, who celebrated his 25th birthday on Monday, was the top pick of the Patriots last year when he was selected with the 29th overall pick out of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. He played in all 17 games as a rookie, taking 93.5 percent of the team's offensive snaps, which ranked third on the team.

Strange's absence from Monday's practice was a felt a little bit more than usual, as starting right guard Mike Onwenu remained on the PUP list and starting left tackle Trent Brown spent Monday on the lower conditioning field. Rookie Atonio Mafi filled in for Strange at left guard.