Report: Celtics assistant Damon Stoudamire to become Georgia Tech's head coach

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- A member of Joe Mazzulla's staff appears set to exit Boston.

Celtics assistant coach Damon Stoudamire is finalizing a deal to become the Georgia Tech head coach, according to ESPN.

The 49-year-old Stoudamire played 13 seasons in the NBA with Toronto, Portland, Memphis and San Antonio from 1995-2008. He's coached collegiately at Memphis, Arizona and Pacific, and he joined Boston's staff in 2021 under Ime Udoka.

In that time, fellow assistant Will Hardy got the Utah head coaching job, while Mazzulla was elevated to Boston head coach after Udoka was suspended. 

First published on March 13, 2023 / 12:38 PM

