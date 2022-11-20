Rep. Katherine Clark launches campaign to become Democratic Whip

By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TV

MALDEN -- Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark was in Malden Saturday morning at her first event since launching her bid to become Democratic Whip.

"We have some real challenges that families are facing, and we're facing together as a nation," said Clark.

Several top Congress leaders, including Nancy Pelosi, are stepping down.

"I see this as a great opportunity to have some new leadership while still being able to rely on our mentors and friends who have served us so well," Clark said.

She continued, "The message from the midterms was clear. People chose community over chaos."

If elected, the Revere native would become the second highest-ranking Democrat in what will be a new Congress.

Clark told WBZ-TV she planned to "continue our fight to lower costs, to make sure we're creating great paying jobs, protecting the rights of women and making sure that we're fighting for our democracy."

The Massachusetts Congresswoman helped distribute food ahead of Thanksgiving at the Mystic Valley YMCA with the United Way of Massachusetts.

This year, the need is greater than ever, with more families struggling to make ends meet.

"As we emerge from the pandemic, we see the vast inequities that exist across our community," explained United Way CEO Bob Giannino.

The United Way is on track to serve 20,000 families this holiday across 20 communities in the state to make sure everyone, no matter their circumstance, can enjoy a home-cooked meal this Thanksgiving.

"Hunger is on the rise in the Commonwealth and around the country. And with the high cost of groceries, this is really meeting a crucial need," said Clark.

"Without Congresswoman Clark, without the United Way, without the Greater Boston Food Bank, we couldn't do what we do every day," said Mystic Valley YMCA President Debbie Amaral.