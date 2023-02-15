Rent control debate continues as Mayor Michelle Wu's proposal goes before City Council

BOSTON – A proposal from Mayor Michelle Wu's office would implement rent control in the City of Boston, protecting tenants from significant rent increases and unreasonable evictions. But city agencies say the proposal doesn't fix the real problem - the lack of housing in Boston.

It was a gut-wrenching reality check for recent graduate Tori Eckhart, new to Boston living.

"It's a huge responsibility," Eckhart said.

With her lease running out, big decisions have to be made soon.

"I'm actually waiting for my lease to come out and see if the rent is raised," Eckhart said.

It's a question looming over many Bostonians, and Wu believes she may have a solution as she proposes rent control for the city.

The proposal claims Boston is in a housing state of emergency. Part of Mayor Wu's solution is to create more affordable housing by limiting yearly rent increases "based on the change in the consumer price index, plus six percent."

So, what does that mean? If the cost of goods increases year to year, let's say by 3%, landlords can only increase rent by 9%. But the yearly rent increase would never exceed 10%

It's a plan some local agencies oppose.

"Rent control is poorly targeted. The best way to solve the housing crisis and make it more affordable is increase the supply," said Chris Lehman, who is on the Board of Directors for the Small Property Owners Association and represents local landlords.

Lehman said limiting rent increases won't solve the housing crisis - but building will. Lehman said the problem is that if rent control is implemented and developers have a limit on profit, they won't be building in Boston.

If approved locally, Wu's proposal will be sent to the state legislature before ultimately needing the governor's signature.

WBZ-TV spoke to a representative from Gov. Maura Healey's office, who said the governor supports any local solutions to housing challenges and would consider any legislation that reaches her desk.