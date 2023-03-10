Renee Amilcar, Ottawa transit head, a 'top-tier candidate' for MBTA general manager opening

BOSTON - Renee Amilcar, the general manager of transit services for the Canadian capital city of Ottawa, has emerged as a top-tier candidate for the job of MBTA general manager, WBZ-TV has learned.

Amilcar, an industrial engineer, oversaw bus services in Montreal before taking the Ottawa job in October of 2021. Ottawa serves an estimated 45 million riders per year with less than 1,000 buses. They do not have subways.

By comparison, the MBTA serves around 160 million riders annually on four subway lines and roughly 170 bus routes.

Just last month, Amilcar reassured passengers that "it is safe to ride the train" after an oversight board warned that problems with train wheels and axles "continue to pose a risk to safety." The Ottawa system has been plagued by breakdown and derailments since last summer.

Former MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak left in January after serving for four years. Jeff Gonneville is currently the acting general manager.