Rene Montes charged with raping woman while armed with meat cleaver in Danvers

DANVERS - A Lawrence man was arrested after police said he raped a woman in her Danvers home while armed with a meat cleaver.

On Wednesday morning, police said the woman reported that she was assaulted and raped in her home while being held against her will. She said the man who raped her was brandishing a meat cleaver.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment. When police went to the home to investigate, they said they found a meat cleaver.

The suspect, identified as 55-year-old Rene Montes, was arrested Thursday morning at a home in Methuen. He's been charged with aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

No other information was immediately available.