Watch CBS News
Local News

Rene Montes charged with raping woman while armed with meat cleaver in Danvers

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

DANVERS - A Lawrence man was arrested after police said he raped a woman in her Danvers home while armed with a meat cleaver.

On Wednesday morning, police said the woman reported that she was assaulted and raped in her home while being held against her will. She said the man who raped her was brandishing a meat cleaver.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment. When police went to the home to investigate, they said they found a meat cleaver.

The suspect, identified as 55-year-old Rene Montes, was arrested Thursday morning at a home in Methuen. He's been charged with aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

No other information was immediately available.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on December 21, 2023 / 1:07 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.