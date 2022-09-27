Watch CBS News
Local News

Nearly a quarter of Massachusetts employees work from home, data shows

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Massachusetts has one of the highest work-from-home rates in the country
Massachusetts has one of the highest work-from-home rates in the country 00:20

BOSTON - Massachusetts has one of the highest work-from-home rates in the country, according to a new report.

Data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that 23.7% of employees in Massachusetts primarily worked from home in 2021. That's up from just 5.4% in 2019.

The only spots with a higher percentage of remote workers are Washington D.C., Washington state and Maryland.

Census statistician Michael Burrows said the move to remote work "is a defining feature of the COVID-19 pandemic."

"With the number of people who primarily work from home tripling over just a two-year period, the pandemic has very strongly impacted the commuting landscape in the United States," he said in a statement.

The trend is having an impact on the roads. The data shows that the average one-way commute for Americans in 2021 was 25.6 minutes - two minutes shorter than it was in 2019.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on September 27, 2022 / 9:55 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.