Nearly a quarter of Massachusetts employees work from home, data shows

BOSTON - Massachusetts has one of the highest work-from-home rates in the country, according to a new report.

Data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that 23.7% of employees in Massachusetts primarily worked from home in 2021. That's up from just 5.4% in 2019.

The only spots with a higher percentage of remote workers are Washington D.C., Washington state and Maryland.

Census statistician Michael Burrows said the move to remote work "is a defining feature of the COVID-19 pandemic."

"With the number of people who primarily work from home tripling over just a two-year period, the pandemic has very strongly impacted the commuting landscape in the United States," he said in a statement.

The trend is having an impact on the roads. The data shows that the average one-way commute for Americans in 2021 was 25.6 minutes - two minutes shorter than it was in 2019.