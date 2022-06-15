Watch CBS News
Registration for 127th Boston Marathon opens September 12; Field set at 30,000

BOSTON - The Boston Athletic Association announced that registration for the 127th Boston Marathon opens on September 12, 2022.

The BAA says 30,000 runners will be selected to participate in the race. Entry fees and COVID guidelines will be announced in the coming weeks.

The 127th Boston Marathon will be on April 17, 2023.

For more information visit: BAA.org

