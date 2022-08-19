Regal Cinemas owner reportedly plans to file for bankruptcy

The owner of Regal Cinemas is reportedly planning to file for bankruptcy.

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that Cineworld is talking with lawyers and expects to file for chapter 11 in the United Sates.

The newspaper says the theater chain is "struggling to rebuild attendance from pandemic lows."

In fall of 2020, the company expressed doubt about its ability to survive "prolonged" shutdowns caused by the pandemic.

"There can be no certainty as to the future impact of Covid-19 on the group," Cineworld said at the time.

Massachusetts has Regal theaters in Boston, Bellingham, Hyannis, Kingston, Marlboro, Mashpee and Springfield. In New Hampshire, Regal can be found in Concord, Hookset and Newington.