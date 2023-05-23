Referee Scott Foster working as crew chief for Celtics-Heat Game 4

BOSTON -- For various reasons, there may not be a more well-known referee in the NBA than Scott Foster. He'll be the leading man on Tuesday night, when the Celtics try to keep their season alive in Miami.

Foster will be the crew chief for Game 4 between the Celtics and Heat, with John Goble and Courtney Kirkland rounding out the crew.

Foster was the crew chief in the Celtics' Game 7 win over Philadelphia, and he also was in charge for Game 3 in Philadelphia, which the Celtics also won. The Celtics did lose when Foster was on the floor for Game 3 in Atlanta in the first round.

During the regular season, the Celtics went 2-1 when Foster was on the floor.

The interesting number, though, comes from the Heat, who went 0-5 during the regular season when Foster was a referee. Entering this series, the Heat had actually lost 12 of their last 13 games officiated by Foster. (The Heat went 1-1 vs. the Knicks this postseason in games officiated by Foster.)

Over the years, Foster has been dubbed "The Extender" by NBA fans who believe he gets inserted into situations to help elongate series that have a chance of ending. That is, obviously, a bit hard to prove, and it's not a universal application. But certainly, with the Heat's record being what it is with Foster on the floor, the nickname is sure to get some run throughout the day on Tuesday -- and, perhaps, beyond.