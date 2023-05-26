Fallen Heroes Memorial in Seaport rededicated with flyover, cannon salute

BOSTON - A special ceremony was held Friday morning in the Seaport to honor fallen servicemembers ahead of Memorial Day.

The Massachusetts Air National Guard conducted a flyover and cannon salute for the eighth annual rededication of the Fallen Heroes Memorial.

A rededication ceremony was held the Friday before Memorial Day to add the newest names to the memorial. CBS Boston

Organizers unveiled glass panels with the most recent names of servicemembers from Massachusetts who gave their lives in service of our country. Representatives of each branch of the armed forces then placed memorial wreaths while each branch's hymn was played.

"This Monday will mark the 155th Memorial Day. And like its origins to honor those Union soldiers who died in the Civil War over a century-and-a-half ago, we will continue that tradition," said Jon Santiago, Secretary of the Executive Office of Veterans' Services. "One based on sacrifice, reflection and gratitude."

The memorial honors all those who have lost their lives in service since September 11, 2001.