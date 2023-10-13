Red Wing Diner on Route 1 in Walpole up for sale

WALPOLE - A seafood diner on Route 1 in Walpole has been a community mainstay for nearly 100 years. Now the hot spot is up for sale.

Red Wing Diner has been open since the 1930s but has been passed down by the same family since the 1950s. The seafood joint sits on the Foxboro and Walpole line and is known for their fried clams.

"My dad told me it was the oil that they fried it in. It was a secret recipe," said Tina Campanario. Her father took over the restaurant with his brothers in the 70s. "They were very light, and they were Ipswich clams. I do know that."

Recently the restaurant was closed for renovations, however it is now up for sale. No one in the family has the money to buy the property from their relatives, so it is expected to change hands.

"I've already shed some tears," Campanario said. "Unfortunately, none of us have $1.3 million."

Patrons told the owners to start a GoFundMe account or to reach out to Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Instead, the family has a simple plea for the new owner of the property.

"Whoever buys it, I hope they keep it the same. The same recipes. I am sure they are written down somewhere. I am sure the cooks would come back and work as well," said Campanario. "I would come in, after I had grown up obviously, and the same waitresses are still here since I was a little kid."

The realtors selling the property say some perspective buyers do want to keep the diner in place. They say customers are still coming by during their showings trying to get food, and the phones are still ringing from people trying to visit for dinner. Even while WBZ was there, three people showed up trying to eat.

"The outpouring of love has been awesome. It was a landmark with very reasonable food you could bring your family to eat," said Campanario. "You can mention the Red Wing Diner to anyone, and they have been here."